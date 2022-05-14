For the first time in decades, inflation fills the headlines. An increase in the general level of prices reflects the falling purchasing power of money. Click here for a detailed read.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- As investors lose £300BN in gigantic cryptocurrency crash… Would YOU bet on a Bitcoin bounceback – or is this final proof that it is just fool’s gold? - May 14, 2022
- The Most Difficult Thing In Economics…Is To Explain Rising Prices - May 14, 2022
- Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.75 - May 14, 2022