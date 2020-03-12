should definitely note that the President, Ewan Downie, recently paid CA$1.50 per share to buy CA$300k worth of the stock. While that’s a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The President of Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG), Ewan Downie, Just Bought 4.7% More Shares - March 12, 2020
- Gold Futures: Downside remains shallow - March 12, 2020
- Maritime Signs Letter of Intent on Nugget Pond Gold Plant - March 12, 2020