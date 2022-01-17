Gold, as we all know is an uprising asset that has been increasing in its value since it was found initially in 4,000 BC. In India, its price rise rose from INR 4,121 per gram on 4th February 2000 to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The rise in the price of Gold during the lockdown and using it as a safe -heaven. - January 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in limbo, starved of drivers, left to technical flows - January 17, 2022
- Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases - January 17, 2022