Summary Despite the growing specter of higher benchmark rates and a strong U.S. economy, gold prices remain high. Gold will continue to show strength in the face of U.S. rate hikes, rising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Risks Ahead For Gold In A High Rate Environment - October 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could test key $1,880 resistance if the recovery holds - October 10, 2023
- Gold Prices Rally on Israeli-Hamas Conflict - October 10, 2023