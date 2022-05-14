Treasure hunters in Poland believe they may have found the site of stolen Nazi loot at a former palace used by Hitler’s SS as a brothel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Break Significant Support Multiple Times During the Week - May 14, 2022
- The site of a former SS brothel searched in the hunt for fabled Nazi gold and priceless art looted by Hitler’s henchmen, say reports - May 14, 2022
- New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update - May 14, 2022