Gold prices have been breaking records every day for over a week, despite a brightening U.S. economic outlook and domestic investors selling the precious metal in droves. Gold futures for March …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Unusual Cocktail Driving Gold’s Surprising Rally - March 11, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Look a Bit Sluggish - March 11, 2024
- Which gold investment type is best for inflation protection? - March 11, 2024