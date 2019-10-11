This flashy commodity has rallied over 18% since the beginning of May, the biggest 6-month gold rush in more than 3 years. Gold prices have leveled off since August, trading around $1,500 an ounce for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: SPDR Gold Trust and VanEck Vectors Gold Miner - October 11, 2019
- Frank Holmes on Gold Prices (Radio) - October 11, 2019
- Gold Prices Fall as Trade, Brexit Hopes Hit Haven Assets - October 11, 2019