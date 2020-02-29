Gold prices have been acting a bit strange lately, with the haven metal plunging in the face of a dive in global stock markets hit by the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy in China and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- There’s a simple reason why gold is falling along with coronavirus-afflicted global stocks - February 29, 2020
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Crater for The Week - February 29, 2020
- Gold Joins the Virus Sell-Off With Its Biggest Slide Since 2013 - February 28, 2020