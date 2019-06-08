The price of gold had a straight up week and the gold mining stocks followed upward. A few of them popped to new highs for the year. The metal is seen by many as an inflation hedge and as a place to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- These 4 Gold Stocks Hit New 2019 Highs This Week - June 8, 2019
- Gold hovers close to 15-week high as rate cut hopes fuel demand - June 8, 2019
- 5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs - June 8, 2019