In recent years, central banks have once again become net purchasers of gold. And in 2022, the majority of the central bank buying came from emerging markets, with Turkey the largest buyer. Still, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- These Countries Have Most of the World’s Gold - July 22, 2023
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI): A Sinfully Good Stock To Watch - July 22, 2023
- Will The Bullish Momentum In Gold And Silver Markets Continue? - July 22, 2023