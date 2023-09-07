“Everyone is worried because the price is going to keep climbing, and olive oil is truly becoming liquid gold,” said Martin Parra, manager at Marin Serrano El Lagar SL, the company struck by last week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Thieves steal €500,000 of olive oil as ‘liquid gold’ prices soar - September 7, 2023
- The Dollar Is Weighing Down Gold, but Here’s the Good News for Investors - September 7, 2023
- Gold vs. Platinum PSUs: How to Know Which Is Best For You - September 7, 2023