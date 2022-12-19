If you want to subscribe to a new tax-exempt sovereign gold bond, then the third series of 2022 SGB opens today on December 19 and will run till December 23, 2022. It is priced at Rs 5,409, but those buying online and through digital payment channels would get the same for Rs 5,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Third Series Of 2022 Sovereign Gold Bonds Opens For Subscription Today, On Till December 23 - December 18, 2022
- Gold prices muted, copper rises on China reopening hopes - December 18, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as weaker dollar lifts appeal - December 18, 2022