Bitcoin has approached the $60,000 level and is back in the area of its all-time high (ATH) set in April 2021. Based on a fractal analysis of charts of previous BTC cycles, the peak prediction for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- This Bitcoin (BTC) Fractal Could Drive Price to $390,000 - October 16, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Gold selling cheaper by Rs 9,000 from record highs, right time to buy amid festivities? - October 16, 2021
- Nintendo confirms price for Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier - October 16, 2021