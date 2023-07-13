The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) danced above $193 briefly before fading to close just under $192. It still came shy of my first target of $194, though. If we get a push today, I’d look to scoop up some profits but would avoid letting this fall below your entry if possible.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- This Gold ETF Finally Has Its Shining Moment - July 13, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - July 13, 2023
- KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 13 July 2023 - July 13, 2023