Record gold sales of 69,009 ounces with $139.3 million total revenue, at an average realized gold price of $1,974/oz; – Delivered a fourth new open pit mine with ore deliveries from the eastern borosi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- This Key Catalyst Could Send Gold Prices To Higher Highs - August 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms - August 9, 2023
- Spot Gold Prices Bounce Back - August 9, 2023