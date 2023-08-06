The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said that its index of food prices increased 1.3% in July over June. The increase was driven by higher costs for rice and vegetable oil. It was the first …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 3 Gold Stocks That Will Give Your Portfolio the Midas Touch - August 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Lupaka Gold Corp flat on Thursday (LPK) - August 6, 2023
- Ticker: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55B; Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal - August 6, 2023