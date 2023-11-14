Wanna catch ’em all? It’s gonna cost you. Tiffany’s Daniel Arsham collaboration features sterling silver Pokémon pendants with diamond accents, plus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Market watch: Egypt’s bourse ends Tuesday flat; gold prices edge higher - November 14, 2023
- Tiffany’s Pokémon collection includes an 18-karat gold Pikachu in a blue ‘Poké Ball’ that could cost tens of thousands of dollars - November 14, 2023
- Stock Futures Surge After Cooler-Than-Expected Inflation Reading - November 14, 2023