Spot gold fell 0.03 per cent to $1,808.46 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time. In the UAE, 24K fell to Dh219.0 per gram at the opening of the market, falling Dh3 from Mondays’ close and Dh4.75 from Monday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time to buy: 24K gold price plunges to Dh219 in Dubai - November 23, 2021
- Gold Rate Drops by Rs 800. Check Gold Price in Your City - November 23, 2021
- Gold and Silver prices today: Yellow metal records hike; silver witnesses dip on MCX| Check latest rates here - November 23, 2021