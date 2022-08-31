Time to buy: Gold prices drop further in UAE

Gold prices languished near a one-month low on Wednesday morning and were set for a fifth consecutive monthly drop, as solid US data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointing to aggressive …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
