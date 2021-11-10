VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited (“Tinka” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce high-grade gold and copper trench results from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold gains Rs 137; silver declines Rs 160 - November 10, 2021
- Indian Gold Prices Gained By Rs. 260, On Nov 10, In Line With Global Trend - November 10, 2021
- Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia - November 10, 2021