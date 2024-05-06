Brokerages slashed their target prices on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan Company stock, after the jewellery major’s Q4 results fell short of expectations. Titan reported a standalone net profit of Rs 786 crore for January-March quarter,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Titan Q4 results review: Brokerages slash target prices, high gold prices to hit demand - May 6, 2024
- Gold prices rise again - May 5, 2024
- Titan loses shine as rising gold price plays spoilsport - May 5, 2024