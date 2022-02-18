Gold and silver prices were released in the Indian bullion market on Friday. Today, the prices of gold and silver have gone up again. Ten grams of gold has crossed the 50,000 mark, while the price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Today again there was a jump in the prices of gold and silver, know what is the new price? - February 18, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep eyes on $1,916 amid Ukraine crisis – Confluence Detector - February 18, 2022
- Price of Gold with a Max. Value since June - February 18, 2022