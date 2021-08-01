Caeleb Dressel has won five gold medals in Tokyo, including two Sunday. Bobby Finke won the 1,500m free. Simone Biles it out of another event.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Tokyo Olympics live updates: Caeleb Dressel wins his fourth and fifth gold medals, Simone Biles out of floor exercise - August 1, 2021
- Track and Field at Tokyo: Raven Saunders Aims for Gold in Women’s Shot Put Final - July 31, 2021
- It could be time to cash in on the falling price of GOLD - July 31, 2021