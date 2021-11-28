“Tomato is the new gold”: Sky-high prices spark meme fest on social media

The sharply rising prices of tomatoes have left a bad taste in the mouths of the common man. It has also become fodder to meme makers. The prices are hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 160 with the highest …
