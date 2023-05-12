Gold prices still have room for increases, despite the retail price of the yellow metal having risen three times in 2023, according to gold and jewellery brand Tomei Consolidated Bhd. Tomei managing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Tomei foresees gold price rising further in 2023 - May 12, 2023
- Gold, silver prices fall on May 12; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - May 12, 2023
- Gold, silver see profit booking, no fresh triggers for bull run; correction could push gold prices under 60,000 mark - May 12, 2023