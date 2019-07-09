After making quite a run in June, gold prices have started to cool off a bit. This should not come as a complete surprise, though. I called for a short-term pull-back in gold prices, and stated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- London Gold Trading Volumes Surged in Late June as Prices Rocketed-LBMA - July 9, 2019
- Top Gold Mining News For June 2019 - July 9, 2019
- Gold prices ease as dollar firms; weaker equities limit losses - July 9, 2019