Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s ongoing drilling program at ELG Underground. The ELG Underground exploration strategy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Torex Gold Reports Impressive Results From the 2023 ELG Underground Drilling Program - November 16, 2023
- A Golden Opportunity: Portfolio Manager Highlights Unprecedented Discount In Gold Mining Stocks - November 16, 2023
- Gold Gains 1%; Williams-Sonoma Posts Upbeat Earnings - November 16, 2023