Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Other research analysts also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank - April 9, 2022
- BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00 - April 9, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,640; silver at Rs 67,100 per kilo - April 9, 2022