Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) concluded the trading at $18.67 on Friday, November 12 with a fall of -4.89% from its closing price on previous day. Taking a look at stock we notice that its last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Is Sitting On A Potential Gold Mine - November 13, 2021
- Gold prices hit 15-month high - November 13, 2021
- Strong bullish sentiment in gold points to higher prices following critical breakout rally - November 13, 2021