People purchase gold at a Hua Seng Heng gold shop on Yaowarat Road. Pornprom Satrabhaya Traders expect gold prices to remain high over the next 3-5 years because of ongoing global economic uncertainty …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Traders bullish on outlook for gold prices - June 24, 2024
- Gold price rises as buyers stepped in ahead of crucial US PCE report - June 24, 2024
- Gold prices rise as yields on US Treasury bonds decline - June 24, 2024