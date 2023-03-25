We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Gold news every morning. Traders are betting on further increases in the price of gold after it touched a 12-month high this week, as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Traders pile into bets on gold price rally - March 25, 2023
- Looting fears mount …as markets digest gold fee hike - March 25, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan ease as market awaits clear direction - March 25, 2023