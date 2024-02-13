Domestic gold prices, which peaked at 34,550 baht per baht-weight during the Chinese New Year, should be on an uptrend again in May when the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting US interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick CEO Sees Upside Risk to Gold Prices - February 14, 2024
- Metal Prices Mixed as Gold Briefly Falls Below $2,000 - February 14, 2024
- Alamos Gold: Promising Growth Prospects Offset by Premium Valuation in Hold Rating - February 14, 2024