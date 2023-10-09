TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX) (NYSE American: TRX) (the “Company” or “TRX Gold”) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its founder and Chairman James E. Sinclair on October 6, 2023, at the age 82. James passed away peacefully at home in Connecticut, U.S.A.
