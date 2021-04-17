Canada’s main stock index extended its rise on Friday after hitting a record high a day earlier as gold prices advanced, and was set to gain for a third straight week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today, 17 April 2021: Gold Rates Rise To ₹ 44,950/10 Gm. Check Rates in Noida, Delhi Bengaluru And Other Cities, States - April 17, 2021
- Gold prices are up 6% in the past 15 days; is it the start of another rally? - April 17, 2021
- TSX extends gains as gold prices rise, set to rise for third week - April 17, 2021