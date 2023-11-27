Futures tied to Canada’s resources-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, tracking lower crude oil prices, while investors braced for a barrage of global economic data and domestic big bank earnings later this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold & Silver: Don Durrett’s 3 Easy Picks, 2 Favorites And 4 ETFs - November 27, 2023
- TSX eyes lower open as crude prices fall; data, earnings on tap - November 27, 2023
- Cyber Monday, GDP, Decelerating Growth, Inflation Expectations, Gold, Week Ahead - November 27, 2023