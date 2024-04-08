Futures for Canada’s main stock index were muted Monday as falling oil prices countered gains from rising gold, while investors awaited a busy week with the Bank of Canada’s rate decision and key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX eyes tepid open as declining oil offsets rising gold prices - April 8, 2024
- Gold Hits Fresh Highs as Central Banks Ramp Up Purchases - April 8, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Asian Central Bank Buying Fuels Record Surge - April 8, 2024