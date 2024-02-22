Futures for Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index climbed on Thursday, tracking a rise in metal prices and mirroring gains on Wall Street after chip designer Nvidia’s solid results.March futures on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rise Again On Weaker Dollar, Geopolitics Dominate - February 22, 2024
- Gold miner Newmont beats Q4 profit estimates, plans to divest six mines - February 22, 2024
- TSX futures advance on higher metal prices - February 22, 2024