Crude oil prices fell on fears of weakening demand, while safe-haven assets like gold rose. [GOL/] [MET/L] [O/R] Among company news, business jet maker Bombardier Inc raised its 2025 revenue and free …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX Futures Edge Higher as Bullion Prices Gain - March 23, 2023
- Gold, silver prices zoom after Fed rate hike, analysts see positive momentum ahead - March 23, 2023
- What does a 25 bps Fed rate hike mean for gold prices? - March 23, 2023