(Reuters) – Futures on Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index on Monday tracked losses in gold prices amid uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes by global central banks and a potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold News: Monday, August 22 – Gold Price Extends its Downtrend - August 22, 2022
- TSX futures fall as lower gold prices weigh - August 22, 2022
- Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Fall As The Dollar Strengthens; Know The Latest Rates Here - August 22, 2022