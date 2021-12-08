Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped to one-week high, while investors awaited Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision due later in the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX futures rise on strong gold prices; BoC rate decision awaited - December 8, 2021
- Edwards Slate and Stone Clearance Outlet Announces a Gold Mine of High Quality Pavers at Bargain Prices - December 8, 2021
- Gold gains as dollar retreats; focus stays on U.S. inflation - December 8, 2021