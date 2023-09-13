Futures for Canada’s resource-heavy stock index inched lower on Wednesday as prices of precious metals eased, with traders remaining cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that would provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX futures slip on weak metal prices, rate jitters ahead of US CPI data - September 13, 2023
- Gold slips on dollar rebound as US inflation test nears - September 13, 2023
- Gold plunges Rs 350; silver nosedives Rs 1,000 - September 13, 2023