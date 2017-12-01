TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday, weighed down by losses among some gold miners, technology, telecom and consumer names which offset gains for energy companies as oil prices rose and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX slips as gold miners, tech stocks weigh; energy stocks, CIBC rise - December 1, 2017
- Kitco Weekly Outlook: Washington Turmoil Breathes Life Into Gold… For Now - December 1, 2017
- Gold cuts losses for the week as political concerns roil the U.S. dollar, stocks - December 1, 2017