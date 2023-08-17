Independent economists measured the country’s price inflation at 185%. As price inflation soared, Turks piled into hard assets, including real estate and gold in an attempt to protect their wealth from the country’s rapidly depreciating currency.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets - August 17, 2023
- Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground - August 17, 2023
- Gold prices are falling. Should I invest now? - August 17, 2023