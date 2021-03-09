Canada’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd posted a 41.4% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher copper prices and increased production of copper and gold at its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.
Turquoise Hill profit jumps 41% on higher copper, gold production
