Twitter’s verification woes continue. It appears the company inadvertently awarded a gold verification badge to a fake Disney account that has published racial slurs. Twitter account …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Twitter Gave a Fake Disney Junior Account That Uses Racial Slurs a Gold Checkmark Verification - April 24, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold lacks momentum as spotlight remains on Fed outlook - April 24, 2023
- Is gold losing its mojo as the US dollar strengthens? - April 24, 2023