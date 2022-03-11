U.S. Proposes Bipartisan Bill to Freeze Russia’s $130 Billion in Gold Reserves

Four U.S. senators introduced a bill Tuesday to stop Russia from using its US$130 billion in gold reserves to stave off economic disaster stemming from its invasion of Ukraine.
