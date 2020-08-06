U.S. Stocks Close Higher as Gold Keeps Climbing

Global stocks climbed as positive earnings caught the eye despite mounting risks sending gold above $2,000 an ounce. U.S. private sector jobs increased by 167,000 last month, according to ADP, well …
