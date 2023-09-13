U.S. stocks were rising on hopes the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged when it meets this month, as investors anticipate nearing the end of its interest rate increases. At 9:34 ET (13:34 GMT),
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices On September 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 13, 2023
- U.S. stocks rise on hopes for Fed rate pause; inflation data in view - September 13, 2023
- U.S. stocks sag, crude surges with inflation data on deck - September 13, 2023