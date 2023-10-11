U.S. stock indexes traded mixed on Wednesday, as traders digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting and data from the September producer-price index, which showed a measure of wholesale prices rose more than expected.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- U.S. stocks trade mixed after Fed minutes, wholesale inflation data - October 11, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to two-week high, fueled by falling US bond yields, post FOMC’s minutes - October 11, 2023
- Julianne Moore’s Favorite 24K Gold Skincare Tool Is $39 Off for Amazon Prime Day 2023 - October 11, 2023