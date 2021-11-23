The prices are at a two-week low Get Breaking News Alerts From Gulf News We’ll send you latest news updates through the day. You can manage them any time by clicking on the notification icon. Dear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: 22K gold prices lower by Dh6 per gram in one week - November 23, 2021
- FTSE 100 Live: Powell second term at Fed hits gold and bitcoin price, AO World warns again - November 23, 2021
- Is demand for inflation hedge commodity- gold returning? - November 23, 2021